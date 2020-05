May 19 (Reuters) - Sonova Holding AG:

* SONOVA HOLDING AG SAYS ADVANCED BIONICS AWARDED DAMAGES IN PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT

* SONOVA HOLDING AG - EXPECTS THAT VERDICT WILL RESULT IN A ONE-TIME INCOME OF AROUND CHF 100-120 MILLION IN FY 2020/21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)