May 22 (Reuters) - Sonova Holding AG:

* SAYS AT MAY 2018 EXCHANGE RATES, GUIDANCE IMPLIES A MID-TEENS GROWTH IN REPORTED EPS IN SWISS FRANCS FOR 2018/19

* SAYS EXPECT CONTINUED SOLID GROWTH IN SALES AND PROFITABILITY ACROSS HEARING INSTRUMENTS AND COCHLEAR IMPLANTS SEGMENTS DURING 2018/19

* SAYS ORGANIC GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO REACH 3%-5%

* SAYS EXPECT OVERALL SALES TO GROW IN RANGE OF 2%-4% AND EBITA TO INCREASE BY 6%-9%