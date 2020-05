BRIEF-Sonova Holding FY Adj EBITA At CHF 620.8 Mln

May 19 (Reuters) - Sonova Holding AG:

* OUTLOOK 2020/21: COVID-19 PANDEMIC DOES NOT ALLOW PRECISE SHORT-TERM OUTLOOK

* FY TOTAL SALES: CHF 2,917 MILLION; + 8.7% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES; + 5.6% IN CHF

* FY ADJUSTED EBITA: CHF 620.8 MILLION; + 10.4% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES; + 4.5% IN CHF

* FY ADJUSTED EPS: CHF 7.39; + 11.6% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES

* SHARE DIVIDEND PROPOSED - SHAREHOLDERS RECEIVE ONE SHARE FOR EVERY 150 EXISTING SHARES

* FY INCOME AFTER TAXES WAS CHF 489.5 MILLION (2018/19: CHF 460.2 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)