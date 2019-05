BRIEF-Sonova Holding FY Reported EBIT At CHF 536.2 Mln

May 21 (Reuters) - SONOVA HOLDING AG:

* SAYS FULL-YEAR RESULTS 2018/19: SIGNIFICANT ACCELERATION IN SALES AND PROFITS IN SECOND HALF

* FY GROUP SALES OF CHF 2,763.2 MILLION - UP 4.4% IN SWISS FRANCS AND 4.1% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF CHF 2.90 PER SHARE

* OUTLOOK FOR FY 2019/20 - SALES GROWTH OF 6%-8%; GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EBITA OF 9%-13%, ALL IN LOCAL CURRENCIES

* FY ADJUSTED EBITA OF CHF 594.0 MILLION - UP 7.7% IN SWISS FRANCS AND 6.7% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES

* SAYS ORGANIC GROWTH STOOD AT 4.9% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES, ACCELERATING TO 7.0% IN SECOND HALF,

* FY REPORTED OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) REACHED CHF 536.2 MILLION (2017/18: CHF 483.0 MILLION)

* SAYS FOR 2019/20 FINANCIAL YEAR, SONOVA EXPECTS CONTINUED SOLID GROWTH IN SALES AND PROFITABILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)