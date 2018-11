Nov 20 (Reuters) - Sonova Holding AG:

* H1 SALES INCREASED BY 4.0% IN SWISS FRANCS OR 2.1% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES TO CHF 1,303 MILLION

* H1 EBITA OF CHF 251.3 MILLION, REPRESENTING INCREASE OF 7.6% IN SWISS FRANCS AND 3.3% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES

* SONOVA MAINTAINS OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018/19 PROVIDED IN MAY 2018

* H1 INCOME AFTER TAXES OF CHF 193.4 MILLION