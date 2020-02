BRIEF-Sonova Holding Raises Its Outlook For FY 2019/20

Feb 18 (Reuters) - SONOVA HOLDING AG:

* AB INITIATES VOLUNTARY FIELD CORRECTIVE ACTION - STRONG PERFORMANCE OF HEARING INSTRUMENTS BUSINESS

* VOLUNTARY FIELD CORRECTIVE ACTION IS EXPECTED TO TEMPORARILY AFFECT SALES AND EARNINGS DEVELOPMENT OF AB DURING DEPLOYMENT OF NEW VERSION OF PRODUCT

* RAISES ITS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2019/20

* NOW EXPECTS 19/20 SALES TO GROW BY 9-11% (FROM 8%-10%) AND ADJUSTED EBITA TO RISE BETWEEN 14%-17% (FROM 12%-15%)

* DUE TO OUTBREAK OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SONOVA’S OPERATIONS IN CHINA RESUMED THEIR ACTIVITIES AFTER CHINESE NEW YEAR ONE WEEK LATER THAN PREVIOUSLY PLANNED

* AT THIS TIME, THIS IS NOT EXPECTED TO MATERIALLY IMPACT SONOVA'S RESULTS.