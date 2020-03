BRIEF-Sonova Says Growth In Adjusted Ebita For Fy 2019/20 Cannot Be Accurately Estimated At This Time

March 25 (Reuters) - Sonova Holding AG:

* ADDRESSES CHALLENGES RELATED TO COVID-19 AND UPDATES OUTLOOK FOR FY 2019/20

* SAYS STRONG MID-TERM PROSPECTS FOR GROUP REMAIN INTACT

* GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EBITA FOR FY 2019/20 CANNOT BE ACCURATELY ESTIMATED AT THIS TIME

* SONOVA HOLDING- EXPECTS SALES FOR FY TO NOW GROW BY AROUND 8% (PREVIOUS GUIDANCE: 9%-11%) & RISE IN ADJUSTED EBITA BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

* COST CONTROL MEASURES IMPLEMENTED ACROSS GLOBAL ORGANIZATION INCLUDING HIRING FREEZE, POSTPONEMENT OF NON-CRITICAL INVESTMENTS

* SONOVA - AUDIOLOGY STORES REDUCED OPERATING HOURS OR ARE TEMPORARILY CLOSED, WHICH AFFECTS BOTH CO'S AUDIOLOGICAL CARE, HEARING INSTRUMENTS BUSINESS