March 7 (Reuters) - SONOVA HOLDING AG:

* MEASURES ARE BEING IMPLEMENTED IN UK, GERMANY AND CANADA

* RESULT IN A COMBINED REDUCTION IN WORKFORCE IN THESE MARKETS BY ABOUT 250 EMPLOYEES

* MEASURES ARE EXPECTED TO RESULT IN RESTRUCTURING COSTS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 11 MILLION IN FY 2018/19

* MEASURES ARE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO ANNUAL COST SAVINGS OF AROUND CHF 7 MILLION ONCE FULLY IMPLEMENTED