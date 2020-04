April 15 (Reuters) - Nikkei Asian Review:

* SONY & PANASONIC KEEPING MALAYSIAN FACTORIES CLOSED LONGER THAN PLANNED AFTER RESTRICTIONS EXTENDED AGAIN FOR ANOTHER 2 WEEKS -NIKKEI

* PANASONIC WILL STAY SHUTTERED IN MALAYSIA UNTIL APRIL 28 - NIKKEI

* SHARP SAYS IT WILL KEEP TV PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN MALAYSIA CLOSED UNTIL APRIL 28 - NIKKEI