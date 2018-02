Feb 7 (Reuters) - Soochow Securities Co Ltd:

* SAYS NEW BORROWINGS TOTALLING 4.5 BILLION YUAN ($718.95 million) AS OF JAN 31, EXCEEDS 20 PERCENT OF NET ASSETS END-2017

* SAYS THE NEW BORROWINGS DO NOT HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT TO COMPANY'S OPERATION Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nHA4M7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2591 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)