March 10 (Reuters) - Sophiris Bio Inc:

* SOPHIRIS BIO - CO’S COMMON SHARES WILL BE SUSPENDED FROM NASDAQ EFFECTIVE AT OPEN OF BUSINESS ON MARCH 12, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: