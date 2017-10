Oct 2 (Reuters) - Sophiris Bio Inc:

* SOPHIRIS BIO PROVIDES ENROLLMENT UPDATE ON TOPSALYSIN PHASE 2B STUDY IN LOCALIZED PROSTATE CANCER

* SOPHIRIS BIO INC - EXPECTS STUDY WILL BE FULLY ENROLLED BY END OF OCTOBER

* SOPHIRIS BIO INC - EXPECTS BIOPSY DATA FROM ALL PATIENTS DOSED WITH FIRST ADMINISTRATION OF TOPSALYSIN TO BE AVAILABLE LATE IN Q1 OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: