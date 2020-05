Sophiris Bio Inc:

* SOPHIRIS BIO TO SHUT DOWN OPERATIONS

* SOPHIRIS BIO INC - BOARD FORMALLY APPROVED IMMEDIATE SHUTDOWN OF OPERATIONS OF CO

* SOPHIRIS BIO INC - WILL NOT HAVE ANY FUNDS TO DISTRIBUTE TO SHAREHOLDERS

* SOPHIRIS BIO INC - COMPANY'S OUTSTANDING DEBT EXCEEDS ITS ASSETS