April 5 (Reuters) - Sophos Group PLC:

* ANNOUNCE ANOTHER YEAR OF STRONG GROWTH, IN LINE WITH OUR GOAL OF DELIVERING ANNUAL BILLINGS OF $1 BILLION FOR FY20​

* ‍ANTICIPATES FY REPORTED BILLINGS GROWTH TOWARDS TOP END OF PREVIOUSLY GUIDED RANGE OF 20-22% GROWTH

* ‍Q4 REPORTED BILLINGS GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 23%, OR 16% AT CONSTANT CURRENCY