April 26 (Reuters) - Sopra Steria Group SA:

* SEASONAL EFFECT BETWEEN TWO HALF-YEAR PERIODS WILL BE MORE PRONOUNCED IN 2018 THAN IN 2017

* Q1 IFRS REVENUE EUR 991.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 949.7 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)