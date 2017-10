Oct 26 (Reuters) - SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA:

* Q3 REVENUE EUR 895.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 875.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍IN Q3 OF 2017, SOPRA STERIA ACHIEVED ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF 3.3%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)