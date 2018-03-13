BRIEF-Sorghum Japan Holdings says business and capital alliance with unit of Xuzhou Kerong Environmental Resources

March 13 (Reuters) - Sorghum Japan Holdings Corp
* Says it signed business and capital alliance agreement with Beijing-based tech unit of Xuzhou Kerong Environmental Resources Co Ltd
* Says two entity mainly cooperate on sale of biomass products in China
* Says unit of Xuzhou Kerong Environmental Resources Co Ltd aims to provide 2 billion yen to the company
* Valid period of agreement is one year from March 10
