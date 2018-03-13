BRIEF-Sorghum Japan Holdings says business and capital alliance with unit of Xuzhou Kerong Environmental Resources

March 13 (Reuters) - Sorghum Japan Holdings Corp

* Says it signed business and capital alliance agreement with Beijing-based tech unit of Xuzhou Kerong Environmental Resources Co Ltd

* Says two entity mainly cooperate on sale of biomass products in China

* Says unit of Xuzhou Kerong Environmental Resources Co Ltd aims to provide 2 billion yen to the company

* Valid period of agreement is one year from March 10

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/nRjDdw

