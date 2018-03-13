FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2018 / 2:26 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Sorghum Japan Holdings says business and capital alliance with unit of Xuzhou Kerong Environmental Resources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Sorghum Japan Holdings Corp

* Says it signed business and capital alliance agreement with Beijing-based tech unit of Xuzhou Kerong Environmental Resources Co Ltd

* Says two entity mainly cooperate on sale of biomass products in China

* Says unit of Xuzhou Kerong Environmental Resources Co Ltd aims to provide 2 billion yen to the company

* Valid period of agreement is one year from March 10

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/nRjDdw

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
