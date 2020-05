May 13 (Reuters) - Sorl Auto Parts Inc:

* SORL AUTO PARTS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC

* SORL AUTO PARTS INC SAYS STILL FACES CHALLENGES TO RETURN TO NORMAL OPERATIONS, NOT BEEN ABLE TO DEVOTE FULL ATTENTION TO PREPARATION OF THE 10-K Source text: (bit.ly/2AigjnB) Further company coverage: