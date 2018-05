May 15 (Reuters) - Sorl Auto Parts Inc:

* SORL AUTO PARTS REPORTS A 44.1% SALES INCREASE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* Q1 SALES ROSE 44.1 PERCENT TO $107.7 MILLION

* REITERATED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET SALES OF $450 MILLION AND NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $28 MILLION