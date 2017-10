Aug 14 (Reuters) - Sorl Auto Parts Inc

* Sorl Auto Parts reports 14.6% increase in income from operations in the 2017 second quarter

* Q2 earnings per share $0.31

* Q2 sales rose 22.7 percent to $90.2 million

* Sees FY 2017 sales about $315 million

* Sorl Auto Parts Inc sees fiscal year 2017 net income to be approximately $27.5 million