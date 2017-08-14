BRIEF-Soros Fund Management cuts share stake in Facebook, Microsoft

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Soros Fund Management:

* Takes share stake of 1,300 shares in 3M Co - SEC Filing

* Cuts share stake in Facebook Inc by 25.3 percent to 476,713 Class A shares

* Cuts share stake in Microsoft Corp by 68.8 percent to 4000 shares

* Takes share stake of 7,500 shares in Amazon Com Inc

* Dissolves share stake in Visa Inc ​

* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017​ Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2uDCtgE)

Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2pQ4JVX)