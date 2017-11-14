BRIEF-Soros Fund Management cuts share stake in Facebook and Twitter, ups in Microsoft

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Soros Fund Management:

* Soros Fund Management cuts share stake in Facebook Inc by 77.0 percent to 109,451 class A shares - SEC Filing

* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in Microsoft Corp from 4,000 shares to 103,000 shares

* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Wendys Co

* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in General Mills Inc by 20.5 percent to 440,493 shares

* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in Coty Inc from 132,900 class a shares to 390,000 class A shares

* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in Mondelez International Inc by 29.3 percent to 1.8 million class A shares

* Soros Fund Management cuts share stake in Twitter Inc by about 24 percent to 18,400 shares ‍​

* Soros Fund Management - Change in holdings are as of Sept 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2017 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2017 (bit.ly/2msLtkK) Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2uDCtgE) ‍​ Further company coverage: