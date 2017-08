Aug 14 (Reuters) - Soros Fund Management:

* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in IBM - SEC filing

* Soros Fund Management takes share stake in Nike Inc for 4,700 Class B shares

* Soros Fund Management - Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017‍​ Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2uDCtgE) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2pQ4JVX)

