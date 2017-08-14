BRIEF-Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Chevron, Citi, Disney

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Soros Fund Management:

* Takes share stake of 2.5 million shares in Altaba - SEC filing

* Takes share stake of 700,000 class A shares in Altice USA - SEC filing

* Dissolves share stake in Chevron - SEC filing

* Dissolves share stake in Citigroup - SEC filing

* Ups share stake in Alibaba by 79.5 percent to 192,400 ADS - SEC filing

* Dissolves share stake in Walt Disney Co - SEC filing

* Dissolves share stake in CBS Corp - SEC filing

* Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017​ Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2uDCtgE)

Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017: (bit.ly/2pQ4JVX)