BRIEF-Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Tesla, Pfizer, ConocoPhillips
#Funds News
August 14, 2017 / 10:16 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Tesla, Pfizer, ConocoPhillips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Soros Fund Management:

* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Tesla Inc - SEC filing

* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Pfizer Inc

* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in ConocoPhillips

* Soros Fund Management: Change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2uDCtgE) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2pQ4JVX) Further company coverage:

