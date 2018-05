BRIEF-Soros Fund Management Reports Stake In JPMorgan Chase , Goldman Sachs

May 15 (Reuters) - SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT :

* SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M - SEC FILING

* SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT REPORTS STAKE OF 66,733 SHARES IN GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP

* SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT REPORTS STAKE OF 719,660 SHARES IN JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

* SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT REPORTS STAKE OF 703,918 SHARES IN CITIGROUP INC

* SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT REPORTS STAKE OF 497,659 SHARES IN MORGAN STANLEY

* SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT REPORTS STAKE OF 125,944 SHARES IN METLIFE INC

* SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO

* SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT REPORTS STAKE OF 75,000 CLASS A SHARES IN DROPBOX INC

* SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT REPORTS STAKE OF 1.1 MILLION SHARES IN WELLS FARGO CO

* SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT REPORTS STAKE OF 24,600 SHARES IN NVIDIA CORP

* SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT - CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017 Source For the quarter ended Mar 31, 2018: bit.ly/2L5ptEX Source For the quarter ended Dec 31, 2017: bit.ly/2C2PHH3 Further company coverage: