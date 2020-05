BRIEF-Soros Fund Management Takes Share Stake In Disney, Dissolves Stake in American Express

May 15 (Reuters) - Soros Fund Management:

* SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AFLAC INC - SEC FILING

* SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC - SEC FILING

* SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT TAKES SHARE STAKE OF 55,000 SHARES IN WALT DISNEY CO

* SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN CITIGROUP INC - SEC FILING

* SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN CONOCOPHILLIPS - SEC FILING

* SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AMERICAN EXPRESS CO- SEC FILING

* SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC - SEC FILING

* SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SPONSORED ADR STAKE IN BP PLC - SEC FILING

* SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT UPS SHARE STAKE IN PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC FROM 280, 872 CLASS A SHARES TO ABOUT 2.99 MILLION CLASS A SHARES - SEC FILING

* SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT - CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 Source text for quarter ended December 31: (bit.ly/365IqCd)

Source text for quarter ended March 31: (bit.ly/2yTbroS)