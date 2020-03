March 23 (Reuters) - Sorrento Therapeutics Inc:

* SORRENTO AND SMARTPHARM TO COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP NOVEL GENE-ENCODED ANTIBODY VACCINE INTENDED TO PROTECT AGAINST COVID-19

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS - EXPECT TO DEVELOP GENE-ENCODED ANTIBODY OR ANTIBODIES THAT CAN BE ADMINISTERED AS PROPHYLAXIS AGAINST SARS-COV-2 INFECTION

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS - PLANS FOR COLLABORATION MAY INCLUDE CANDIDATE DEVELOPMENT, FILING OF IND APPLICATION IN NEXT FEW MONTHS