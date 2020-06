June 10 (Reuters) - Sorrento Therapeutics Inc:

* ANNOUNCES IT HAS SUBMITTED AN EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION (EUA) APPLICATION FOR THE COVI-TRACK DIAGNOSTIC TEST FOR THE DETECTION OF ANTIBODIES TO SARS-COV-2

* UPON ISSUANCE OF AN EUA, COVI-TRACK TEST WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO CLINICAL TESTING SITES NATIONWIDE

* SECURED MANUFACTURING CAPACITY TO SUPPORT PRODUCTION OF UP TO FIVE MILLION TEST KITS PER MONTH