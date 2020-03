March 20 (Reuters) - Sorrento Therapeutics Inc:

* SORRENTO DEVELOPS STI-4398 (COVIDTRAP™ PROTEIN) FOR POTENTIAL PREVENTION AND TREATMENT OF SARS-COV-2 CORONAVIRUS DISEASE (COVID-19)

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS INC - STI-4398 IS IN CGMP CELL LINE DEVELOPMENT STAGE

* SORRENTO - STI-4398 COULD BE READY FOR LARGE-SCALE PRODUCTION IN CGMP FACILITIES IN SAN DIEGO FOR HUMAN CLINICAL TRIALS UPON RECEIPT OF APPROVALS