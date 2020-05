BRIEF-Sorrento Enters Into Binding Term Sheet To Acquire Exclusive Rights To Abivertinib With Completed Registrational Trial Data In Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

May 21 (Reuters) - Sorrento Therapeutics Inc:

* SORRENTO ENTERS INTO BINDING TERM SHEET TO ACQUIRE EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO ABIVERTINIB WITH COMPLETED REGISTRATIONAL TRIAL DATA IN NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS INC - FINAL TERMS OF LICENSE WILL BE SET FORTH IN A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO BE ENTERED INTO BETWEEN PARTIES

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS - PROMPTLY AFTER AGREEMENT, CO EXPECTS TO MEET WITH FDA TO DISCUSS DATA, PATH FORWARD TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR ONCOLOGIC INDICATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)