Feb 11 (Reuters) - Sorrento Therapeutics Inc:

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS - ON FEB 10, CO ENTERED INTO A COMMON STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ASPIRE CAPITAL FUND, LLC

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS - PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, ASPIRE CAPITAL TO PURCHASE UP TO $75 MILLION OF SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK