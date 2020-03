March 6 (Reuters) - Sorrento Therapeutics Inc:

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS - FILED A LEGAL ACTION AGAINST PATRICK SOON-SHIONG IN LOS ANGELES SUPERIOR COURT

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS - ACTION ALLEGES THAT SOON-SHIONG ACQUIRED DRUG CYNVILOQ FOR PURPOSE OF HALTING ITS PROGRESSION TO MARKET

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS INC - HAS DISMISSED DR. SOON-SHIONG FROM RELATED, ONGOING ARBITRATION AGAINST NANTPHARMA, LLC