BRIEF-Sorrento Launches Novel I-Cell™ Covid-19 Cellular Vaccine Program

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc:

* SORRENTO LAUNCHES NOVEL I-CELL™ COVID-19 CELLULAR VACCINE PROGRAM

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS INC - I-CELL VACCINE IS EXPECTED TO ELICIT BOTH T CELL AND B CELL IMMUNITIES AGAINST SARS-COV-2

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS INC - INTENDS TO SUBMIT A FULL PACKAGE FOR AN IND FILING THAT WOULD ENABLE HUMAN CLINICAL TRIALS TO START AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS INC - IN DISCUSSIONS WITH FDA’S CENTER FOR BIOLOGICS EVALUATION & RESEARCH UNDER IND#019724 FOR REQUIRED IND-ENABLING STUDIES

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS INC - BELIEVES IT MAY BE IN A POSITION TO INITIATE HUMAN VACCINATION TRIALS AS EARLY AS MID-YEAR 2020 FOR COVID-19 VACCINE