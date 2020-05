May 26 (Reuters) - Sorrento Therapeutics Inc:

* SORRENTO RECEIVES FDA IND CLEARANCE TO INITIATE A PHASE I CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS CD38 ANTIBODY-DRUG CONJUGATE (ADC) STI-6129 FOR PATIENTS WITH AMYLOIDOSIS

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS - TO INITIATE STI-6129 PHASE I TRIAL IN ADVANCED RELAPSED, REFRACTORY SYSTEMIC AMYLOIDOSIS PATIENTS