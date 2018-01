Jan 29 (Reuters) - Sorrento Therapeutics Inc:

* CHINA ONCOLOGY FOCUS LIMITED RECEIVES APPROVAL BY CHINESE AUTHORITIES TO BEGIN CLINICAL TRIALS IN THREE SEPARATE CANCER INDICATIONS USING SORRENTO’S ANTI-PD-L1 MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS - ‍CLINICAL DATA FROM STUDIES COULD BE AVAILABLE BY END OF YEAR 2019​