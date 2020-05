BRIEF-Sorrento Says Co, Mount Sinai Health System To Jointly Develop COVI-SHIELD Antibody Therapy Targeting Covid-19

May 8 (Reuters) - Sorrento Therapeutics:

* SORRENTO SAYS CO, MOUNT SINAI HEALTH SYSTEM TO JOINTLY DEVELOP COVI-SHIELD ANTIBODY THERAPY TARGETING COVID-19

* SORRENTO - EXPECTS TO COMMENCE PHASE 1 TRIALS OF ANTIBODY THERAPY TO POTENTIALLY TREAT COVID-19 IN Q3 2020

* SORRENTO - IF APPROVED, ANTICIPATED THAT COVI-SHIELD WILL BE OFFERED FOR ADMINISTRATION AS A PROPHYLACTIC FOR THOSE RETURNING TO WORK

* SORRENTO - AIMS TO GENERATE ANTIBODY PRODUCTS THAT POTENTIALLY BLOCK, NEUTRALIZE ACTIVITY OF CORONAVIRUS

* SORRENTO - ANTIBODY THERAPY TARGETING COVID-19 IS DESIGNED TO BE RESISTANT TO FUTURE VIRUS MUTATIONS

* SORRENTO - IF APPROVED, ANTICIPATED THAT COVI-SHIELD WILL BE OFFERED AS A THERAPEUTIC TO THOSE EXPOSED TO SARS-COV-2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: