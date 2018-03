March 27 (Reuters) - Sorrento Therapeutics Inc:

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES UNSECURED $120.5M CONVERTIBLE NOTE FINANCING

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS-NOTES WILL BE CONVERTIBLE INTO SHARES OF SORRENTO COMMON STOCK AT $7.0125 PER SHARE AND ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5% PER YEAR​