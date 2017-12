Dec 11 (Reuters) - Sorrento Therapeutics Inc:

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS SAYS ON DEC 11, CO ENTERED INTO SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS SAYS AGREED TO ISSUE, SELL TO PURCHASERS, IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT, CONVERTIBLE PROMISSORY NOTES IN OF $50 MILLION