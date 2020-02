BRIEF-Sorrento Therapeutics Presents Interim Positive Results of Phase 1b Resiniferatoxin in Cancer Pain Trial

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Sorrento Therapeutics Inc:

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS PRESENTS INTERIM POSITIVE RESULTS OF PHASE 1B RESINIFERATOXIN (RTX) IN CANCER PAIN TRIAL

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS - STUDY IS COMPLETING ENROLLMENT OF AN ADDITIONAL 25 UG EXPANSION DOSE COHORT

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS INC - THREE SUBJECTS AT HIGHER DOSES HAD RAPID AND MARKED PAIN REDUCTION AFTER TREATMENT

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS - ONE ADDITIONAL COHORT WAS ADDED TO FURTHER EVALUATE A 25 UG DOSE FOR UPCOMING PHASE 3 STUDIES

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS INC - INITIAL EXPECTATIONS FOR SAFETY AND EFFICACY HAVE BEEN MET FOR PHASE 1B STUDY

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS - BASED ON FULL STUDY RESULTS DOSE WILL BE SELECTED FOR RTX TO PROCEED TO PHASE 3 PIVOTAL TRIALS IN PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED CANCER PAIN

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS - OPTIMAL DOSE SELECTION WILL FOLLOW ASSESSMENT OF ADDITIONAL DOSE GROUP IN WHICH 25 UG IS ALSO BEING EVALUATED

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS INC - A PIVOTAL PHASE 3 TRIAL IS BEING PLANNED USING EPIDURAL RTX FOR SEVERE PAIN STATES ASSOCIATED WITH ADVANCED DISEASE

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS - SAFETY IN HIGHER DOSE COHORT IS EXPECTED TO SUPPORT TESTING RTX EPIDURAL ADMINISTRATION IN OTHER ADVANCED NON-CANCER DISEASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: