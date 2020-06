BRIEF-Sorrento Therapeutics Received Sti-4398 Trial Guidance From FDA For Potential Treatment Of Infected Patients & As Prophylactic For Covid-19

June 5 (Reuters) - Sorrento Therapeutics :

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS - STI-4398, A PROPRIETARY ACE2-FC DECOY PROTEIN, BINDS STRONGLY TO SPIKE PROTEIN OF SARS-COV-2 VIRUS

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS - STI-4398 NEUTRALIZES SARS-COV-2 VIRUS, PREVENTS INFECTION IN AFRICAN GREEN MONKEY KIDNEY EPITHELIAL CELLS AT LOW CONCENTRATION

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS - CO’S STI-4398 DEMONSTRATES ABILITY IN PRECLINICAL STUDIES TO COMPLETELY INHIBIT SARS-COV-2 VIRAL INFECTION IN VITRO

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS - RECEIVED STI-4398 TRIAL GUIDANCE FROM FDA FOR POTENTIAL TREATMENT OF INFECTED PATIENTS & AS PROPHYLACTIC FOR COVID-19

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS - PLANNING TO SUBMIT ALL PRECLINICAL DATA FOR SCIENTIFIC PUBLICATION IN NEXT 2 TO 3 MONTHS Further company coverage: