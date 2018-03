March 19 (Reuters) - Sorrento Therapeutics Inc:

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS WELCOMES JIONG SHAO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND REAFFIRMS INTENT TO SEEK NASDAQ/HKSE DUAL LISTING IN 2018

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS INC - APPOINTED MR JIONG SHAO AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER