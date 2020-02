Feb 27 (Reuters) - Sorrento Therapeutics Inc:

* SORRENTO TO PROVIDE CORPORATE UPDATE, INCLUDING DAR-T CELL THERAPY ADVANCES, AT LEERINK GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS - PROPRIETARY DAR CONSTRUCT FOR CORONAVIRUS TARGETING, INCLUDING COVID-19, HAS BEEN SUCCESSFULLY GENERATED

* SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS - COVID-19 TARGETING DAR-T CELLS AND DAR-NK CELLS WILL BE PRODUCED NEXT IN SORRENTO'S CGMP FACILITIES