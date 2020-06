June 25 (Reuters) - Sosei Group Corp:

* SOSEI HEPTARES AND ABBVIE ANNOUNCE NEW DISCOVERY COLLABORATION TARGETING INFLAMMATORY DISEASES

* SOSEI HEPTARES IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO US$32 MILLION IN UPFRONT AND NEAR-TERM MILESTONE PAYMENTS, AND POTENTIAL OPTION, DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONES OF UP TO $377 MILLION, PLUS TIERED ROYALTIES ON GLOBAL COMMERCIAL SALES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: