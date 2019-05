May 24 (Reuters) - Sosei Group Corp:

* SOSEI HEPTARES NOTES THAT A VALID MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR QVM149, A POTENTIAL NEW INHALED COMBINATION THERAPY FOR ASTHMA, HAS BEEN FILED WITH EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY

* MAA FILING HAS TRIGGERED A $2.5 MILLION PAYMENT TO SOSEI HEPTARES FROM NOVARTIS