April 24 (Reuters) - Sosei Group Corp:

* STATEMENT RE PRESS COMMENT

* CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR VECTURA

* SOSEI WILL, EXCEPT WITH CONSENT OF UK PANEL ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS, BE BOUND BY RESTRICTIONS CONTAINED IN RULE 2.8 OF CODE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: