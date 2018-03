March 27 (Reuters) - Sotheby’s:

* SOTHEBY’S EXTENDS SHARE OWNERSHIP TO EMPLOYEES AROUND THE WORLD

* SOTHEBY’S - ‍AS A RESULT OF NEW COMPENSATION PROGRAM, 98% OF GLOBAL EMPLOYEES WILL EITHER OWN SHARES IN SOTHEBY’S, OR WILL RECEIVE CASH UNITS​

* SOTHEBY’S - ‍ALL ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES AROUND WORLD HAVE BEEN GRANTED RESTRICTED STOCK UNITS, REPRESENTING SHARES OF SOTHEBY’S COMMON STOCK, THIS MONTH​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)