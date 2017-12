Dec 7 (Reuters) - Sotheby‘s:

* SOTHEBY’S PRICES $400 MILLION OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025

* SOTHEBY‘S - PRICING OF $400 MILLION OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2025 THROUGH AN OFFERING TO QUALIFIED INSTITUTIONAL BUYERS

* SOTHEBY‘S - NOTES WILL BE SOLD TO INVESTORS AT A PRICE OF 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, PLUS ACCRUED INTEREST FROM DECEMBER 12, 2017

* SOTHEBY'S - NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST SEMIANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.875% PER ANNUM AND WILL MATURE ON DECEMBER 15, 2025