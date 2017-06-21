FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sotheby's says entered first amendment to loan agreement
June 21, 2017 / 8:28 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Sotheby's says entered first amendment to loan agreement

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Sotheby's

* Sotheby's says on June 2, 1334 york, Llc and Sotheby's entered first amendment to loan agreement and guaranty of recourse carveouts - SEC filing

* Sotheby's - amendment modifies amount of net worth which Sotheby's must maintain; reduced from $425 million to $325 million

* Sotheby's - amendment modifies loan agreement as follows; 1334 york, llc is partially prepaying loan in amount of $32 million on July 3, 2017

* Sotheby's -amendment modifies that 1334 york, lcc to make annual prepayments on loan each July from any excess cash flow, in amount not to exceed $25 million Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sVh3dr) Further company coverage:

