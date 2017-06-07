FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Sotherly Hotels ‍entered into deal to purchase commercial unit of planned hyde beach house resort & residences for $5.10 mln
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 7, 2017 / 1:14 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Sotherly Hotels ‍entered into deal to purchase commercial unit of planned hyde beach house resort & residences for $5.10 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Sotherly Hotels Lp

* Sotherly hotels - ‍entered into deal to purchase commercial unit of planned hyde beach house resort & residences for $5.10 million - sec filing​

* Sotherly hotels- deal includes pre-opening services agreement whereby seller agreed to pay co $0.75 million in connection with certain pre-opening activities​

* Sotherly hotels lp - ‍hyde beach house resort & residences is a new development in hollywood, florida slated to open in q2 of 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.